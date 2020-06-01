Ajay Devgn contributes oxygen cylinders, ventilators to Dharavi's makeshift hospital

Ajay Devgn contributes oxygen cylinders, ventilators to Dharavi's makeshift hospitalPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 15:04 IST
Actor Ajay Devgn has donated oxygen cylinders and two portable ventilators for a 200-bed field hospital in Dharavi
Considered as the largest slum sprawl of Asia, Dharavi has a population of over 6.5 lakh living in an area spread over 2.5 square kilometers. More than 1500 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the area. "Ajay has helped Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set up the facility by making the contribution through his production house, Ajay Devgn Films Foundation (ADFF)," a source close to the actor said. The contribution comes days after the actor had tweeted that he is helping 700 families in Dharavi with ration and hygiene kits. "Dharavi is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak. Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on the ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration and hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families. I urge you to also donate. #MissionDharavi," the "Tanhaji" star had tweeted. Ajay had also donated Rs 51 lakhs to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) in order to support the daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the national lockdown.
ALSO READ
Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai records 85 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 1,327: Brihnmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Dharavi COVID-19 cases rise by 26 to 1,353: BMC
Ajay Devgn congratulates Narendra Modi as Ayushman Bharat scheme crosses 1 crore beneficiaries benchmark
Maha: Awhad bats for redevelopment of Dharavi, writes to CM
With 47 new COVID-19 cases, tally of patients in Mumbai's Dharavi rises to 1,425; death toll 56, but no new fatality reported in last 24 hours: BMC.