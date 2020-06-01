Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on 91st birth anniversary

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday paid tributes to his actor-mother Nargis Dutt on her 91st birth anniversary and shared a special video montage chronicling her life

Sanjay uploaded a 40-second video on Instagram, which featured images from the late actor's career and family life. "Happy birthday Ma, miss you," he captioned the video. The video shows many shades of Nargis, starting from her career as one of the most celebrated actors of Indian cinema, then switching on to becoming the “best wife” to actor-politician Sunil Dutt and playing the perfect real-life mother to Sanjay, Namrata and Priya. "To the best actress, to the best wife, to the best mother. Happy birthday Ma, love you!" the message in the video reads

Nargis passed away on May 3, 1981, three days before Sanjay's debut film "Rocky" hit the theatres.