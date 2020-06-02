Better Call Saul Season 6: Jimmy’s final transformation, what more you can see

Fans are at least happy that Better Call Saul Season 6 has got confirmation. As the sixth season is making its way for its return, fans are glad to know that Jimmy McGill is set to fully change to his 'Breaking Bad' Saul Goodman's character.

Unfortunately, Better Call Saul Season 6 will mark an end to the Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould-created series. It's true that fans are disappointed as Season 6 is going to be the last one, but they are excited to know that it is going to be a highly exciting show and a memorable one.

The transformation of Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul into Saul Goodman's character didn't take place in Season 5. This is highly expected to take place in Season 6. He is likely to turn into a crook lawyer. He will likely to have the support of his wife, Kim Wexler as she herself appears to be changing as well.

Aaron Paul recently got Live on Instagram for his fans that he was joined by the famous Bryan Cranston. One fan asked them during the Live show about appearing the next season of the show. They responded to that with a 'yes' and they said that they want to do such a remarkable show and that too the finale of the show.

In Better Call Saul Season 6, fans will be amused by seeing that Kim is also setting up a plan to take down her former boss Howard Hamlin. She revealed this to Jimmy, and they may work together once he fully transformed to Saul Goodman because he was reluctant to accept her wife's scheme at first, EconoTimes noted.

Better Call Saul Season 6 doesn't have an official release date.