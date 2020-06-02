Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Climate Warrior' Bhumi Pednekar brings 'one wish for Earth' campaign on World Environment Day

In an attempt to spread awareness about the current environmental issues, actor Bhumi Pednekar through her 'Climate Warrior' initiative has launched the 'one wish for Earth' campaign.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 13:01 IST
'Climate Warrior' Bhumi Pednekar brings 'one wish for Earth' campaign on World Environment Day
Actor Bhumi Pednekar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In an attempt to spread awareness about the current environmental issues, actor Bhumi Pednekar through her 'Climate Warrior' initiative has launched the 'one wish for Earth' campaign. Pednekar has announced the 'one wish for Earth' challenge through an Instagram video where she is seen urging her fans to share their 'one wish for the earth' with her.

In a video, the 30-year-old actor is seen talking about her 'one wish' and is also seen sharing about the special talk session that she has lined up for the world environment day. "My one wish for the Earth is that every individual realises that climate change is real, we create more awareness and we learn to co-exist with the environment," she said.

"So, to celebrate world environment day, I will be in conversation with some very bright kids, discussing global warming, climate change, the environment," she added. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor also stated that she will also bring in special messages from her friends in the film industry wherein they will share their 'one wish for the Earth.'

She is also seen talking about some of the worse climate and environmental issues that the world is dealing with at the moment. "Climate change, as a concept, is still not considered as a real issue today by a lot of people. There are such varied and grave climatic issues that are happening across the world which people are not even realising like increase of famines, forest fires, droughts, floods, melting ice caps, sea levels increasing, food and crop getting destroyed, heat waves across countries and continents, etc," said Bhumi.

The 30-year-old actor said she wants every citizen of the country to become a climate warrior and do their bit for the cause that is threatening our future generations. Pednekar, who is also a vocal climate activist, runs her own non-profit initiative called 'Climate Warrior' that celebrates real-life heroes working towards climate change and also works as an advocacy platform to engage and rally the youth of the country towards this cause. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm claims telecom firms not preventing phishing; HC seeks Centre, Trai response

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of the Centre and telecom regulator Trai on online payment platform Paytms plea alleging that telecom operators are not blocking those who are defrauding its customers by phishing activities over...

Mohena Kumari Singh on testing positive for COVID-19: Can't sleep, initial days been difficult

TV actor Mohena Kumari Singh, best known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, on Tuesday said she is struggling with sleep after she, along with family members, were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Mohena, who last year tied the knot with Utta...

Hindustan Copper board approves increase in borrowing limit to Rs 1,350 cr

State-owned Hindustan Copper on Tuesday said its board has approved the increase in borrowing limit of the company from consortium and other banks from existing Rs 850 crore to Rs 1,350 crore. The approval was granted during the board meeti...

Goa: Plaint filed with police against fake COVID-19 message

Taking cognisance of a fake social media message regarding the coronavirus spread in Goa, the state government has filed a complaint with the police under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday. He said a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020