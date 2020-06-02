Left Menu
Development News Edition

Let's pledge for climate justice: Bhumi Pednekar starts new campaign

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 13:44 IST
Let's pledge for climate justice: Bhumi Pednekar starts new campaign

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday said she aims to bring together her colleagues from the film industry to spread awareness for nature conservation. The actor, who is a vocal climate activist, runs her own non-profit initiative called Climate Warrior that celebrates real-life heroes working towards the cause of climate change.

Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, Bhumi said Climate Warrior is starting a campaign, called One Wish For The Earth. "At this time and in this current scenario, there are many issues that the world is facing as an impact of the climate crisis. What our campaign endeavours to do is get thought leaders from my industry to tell the world what is the 'one wish they have for the earth'. "I can’t wait to share their thoughts to make the Earth a better place. Let’s pledge for climate justice and let’s unite to save our planet," the actor said in a statement.

Her campaign received support from megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. "Climate Change is upon us, is real. Stand up, do your bit protect Mother Nature .. On World Environment Day, my #OneWishForTheEarth pledge to be climate conscious, create awareness within families & communities. Every minute counts, be a #ClimateWarrior" the veteran actor tweeted.

Bhumi said she aims to bring more awareness on about the issue of climate change.  "Climate change, as a concept, is still not considered as a real issue today by a lot of people. There are such varied and grave climatic issues that are happening across the world which people are not even realising like increase of famines, forest fires, droughts, floods, melting ice caps, sea levels increasing, food and crop getting destroyed, heat waves across countries and continents, etc," Bhumi said. The 30-year-old actor said she wants every citizen of the country to become a climate warrior and do their bit for the cause which pose a threat to the future generations.

"Climate warrior is an initiative that is very close to my heart. It aims to focus on awareness building and engaging with the youth across India so that we become more conscious of our climate and environment, to encourage passionate advocacy for its conservation and protection and makes us think towards making environment-friendly life choices," Bhumi added. On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen in "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" . She will also star in "Durgavati" as well as in Karan Johar's multi-starrer "Takht".

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm claims telecom firms not preventing phishing; HC seeks Centre, Trai response

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of the Centre and telecom regulator Trai on online payment platform Paytms plea alleging that telecom operators are not blocking those who are defrauding its customers by phishing activities over...

Mohena Kumari Singh on testing positive for COVID-19: Can't sleep, initial days been difficult

TV actor Mohena Kumari Singh, best known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, on Tuesday said she is struggling with sleep after she, along with family members, were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Mohena, who last year tied the knot with Utta...

Hindustan Copper board approves increase in borrowing limit to Rs 1,350 cr

State-owned Hindustan Copper on Tuesday said its board has approved the increase in borrowing limit of the company from consortium and other banks from existing Rs 850 crore to Rs 1,350 crore. The approval was granted during the board meeti...

Goa: Plaint filed with police against fake COVID-19 message

Taking cognisance of a fake social media message regarding the coronavirus spread in Goa, the state government has filed a complaint with the police under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday. He said a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020