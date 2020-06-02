Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cole Sprouse says he was arrested at Black Lives Matter march

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:06 IST
Cole Sprouse says he was arrested at Black Lives Matter march

Actor Cole Sprouse has claimed that he was arrested as part of a "group of peaceful protesters" in a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. The "Riverdale" star said he was arrested in Santa Monica during the May 30 nationwide protests gathering steam and detailed the happenings at the venue on Instagram.

"A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica," he wrote on Sunday. Anticipating "sensationalisation" of the update by the media, Sprouse deflected attention saying the focus right now should be on #BlackLivesMatter movement. "Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. The media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda.

"I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested," he said. The actor said when many turned to leave, the protesters were faced with another line of police officers blocking their route, at which point, they started zip tying the people in the crowd. "It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement." Sprouse, 27, reiterated that the post was "not a narrative" about him, but about standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement "This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well." Personalities like Nick Cannon, Lil Yachty, Chika, J Cole, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Tessa Thompson, Halsey, Kendrick Sampson, John Cusack, also hit the streets to protest the death of Floyd.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Coronavirus and the global economy

The novel coronavirus has disrupted the global economy to an extent never seen before. The shutdowns imposed to slow its spread have sent economic output crashing, caused financial market panic and curtailed travel, leisure and social life ...

25 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi, count reaches 1,830

With 25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Asias most populated slum area -- Dharavi -- on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases in the area has reached 1,830. 25 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mumbais Dharavi area toda...

IIT Roorkee researchers develop anti-microbial nanocoating system for PPE to tackle COVID-19

A team of researchers at IIT Roorkee has developed a nanocoating system to be used for face masks and personal protective equipment PPE for reducing the transmission risk of COVID-19. This coating has been tested to effectively kill pathoge...

India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

Indias government said on Tuesday it has approved Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use for five doses in treating COVID-19 patients.Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously in hospital, is the first drug t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020