Cole Sprouse says he was arrested at Black Lives Matter march

Actor Cole Sprouse has claimed that he was arrested as part of a "group of peaceful protesters" in a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. The "Riverdale" star said he was arrested in Santa Monica during the May 30 nationwide protests gathering steam and detailed the happenings at the venue on Instagram.

"A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica," he wrote on Sunday. Anticipating "sensationalisation" of the update by the media, Sprouse deflected attention saying the focus right now should be on #BlackLivesMatter movement. "Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. The media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda.

"I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested," he said. The actor said when many turned to leave, the protesters were faced with another line of police officers blocking their route, at which point, they started zip tying the people in the crowd. "It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement." Sprouse, 27, reiterated that the post was "not a narrative" about him, but about standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement "This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well." Personalities like Nick Cannon, Lil Yachty, Chika, J Cole, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Tessa Thompson, Halsey, Kendrick Sampson, John Cusack, also hit the streets to protest the death of Floyd.