Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaika Arora showcases her 'various stages of lockdown' in collage featuring candid pictures

Bollywood Diva Malaika Arora on Tuesday shared a collage featuring her 'various stages of lockdown', showcasing her gorgeous no-makeup candid selfies.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:01 IST
Malaika Arora showcases her 'various stages of lockdown' in collage featuring candid pictures
Collage shared by Malaika Arora (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood Diva Malaika Arora on Tuesday shared a collage featuring her 'various stages of lockdown', showcasing her gorgeous no-makeup candid selfies. The 46-year-old star put out the collage on Instagram where the flawless beauty is seen donning a no-makeup look. In the pictures, Malaika shows her various moods during the lockdown wherein she gets candid and going goofy as she flaunts her glowing skin and her silky tresses in her house.

Taking to the captions, Malaika wrote, "My various stages of lockdown #stayhomestaysafe #staysane." The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1 lakh likes from fans and celebrity followers.

Sister Amrita Arora also chimed into the comments section writing, "Awwww cute!" Lately, the mother of one has been sharing with her fans, the updates on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos on her Instagram posts. Earlier, Malaika Arora shared a no-makeup avatar sporting a kaftan just like her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan, telling Kareena that she has swapped her gym wear for kaftans amid lockdown.Following the post, Kareena shared Malaika's photo on her Instagram stories and playfully trolled the diva as she asked her to swap her choice of drink. She posted on her Instagram story, "The only thing you haven't replaced is the juice for wine. Love you Malaika." (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB in J&K's Kathua

Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire by resorting to firing on forward posts and villages along the International Border IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, police said on Tuesday. The firing from across the border started in Karol b...

Top Indian-American corporate honchos express solidarity with African-Americans after Floyd's death

Prominent India-American CEOs, including Microsofts Satya Nadella and Googles Sunder Pichai, have expressed solidarity with the African-American community in the wake of violent widespread protests sparked across the US by the custodial kil...

DWS notches up rollout of 2 211 water tanks to needy communities in Gauteng

The Department of Water and Sanitation DWS has notched up the rollout of water tanks to needy communities to 2 211 and going all out to improve their plight as the numbers of novel coronavirus increase daily.As part of the frontline departm...

Nepal records highest single-day spike with 288 fresh COVID-19 cases

Nepal on Tuesday reported its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases with 288 new infections, taking the total number of patients to 2,099, the health ministry said. Of the new cases, 18 are women. The highest number of new infect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020