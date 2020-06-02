Gregory Tyree Boyce, his girlfriend died of cocaine and fentanyl overdose

"Twilight" actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, died from the effects of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, the coroner in Las Vegas has ruled. According to Sky News, Clark County coroner John Fudenberg said on Monday that the couple's deaths were accidental.

Fentanyl is often described as synthetic heroin, but its far greater potency means it is responsible for many drug overdose deaths in the US. The bodies of 30-year-old Boyce and Adepoju, 27, were discovered at their house on May 13. Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Larry Hadfield told Las Vegas Review-Journal that the officers responded to a "dead body" call at 2.48 pm on May 13.

Boyce was best known for playing a high-school student named Tyler Crowley in Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's 2008 blockbuster "Twilight" ..