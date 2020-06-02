Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor get nostalgic as 'Raja' clocks 25 years

Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit Nene and her co-star Sanjay Kapoor got nostalgic and shared throwback pictures and videos reminiscing memories of their 1995 romantic-drama 'Raja' as the movie clocked 25 years of its release today.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:07 IST
Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor get nostalgic as 'Raja' clocks 25 years
Image shared by Madhuri Dixit (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit Nene and her co-star Sanjay Kapoor got nostalgic and shared throwback pictures and videos reminiscing memories of their 1995 romantic-drama 'Raja' as the movie clocked 25 years of its release today. The 'Kalank' actor put out a post on Instagram recalling the memories associated with the film. In the post, Madhuri is seen practising for a dance number with Sanjay Kapoor while the other picture shows her standing with Sanjay and Ajay Devgn and other cast members from the film.

Along with the post, she noted, "Celebrating #25YearsOfRaja It brings back so many memories! Thank you #IndraKumar for giving me this film & it was a delight starring alongside @sanjaykapoor2500." Extending gratitude to the team members, the 'Devdas' star further added, "My humble gratitude to the cast & team members for making this film a grand success & to all of you for your constant love over all these years." (Along with a red heart emoji). Madhuri's co-star in the film, Sanjay Kapoor also shared a post on Instagram featuring the popular song of the time, 'Nazrein Mili.' Along with the post, he recalled the memories of the film and wrote, "2nd June 1995 Raja released, a super film with a great team, 2nd biggest hit of 1995 after DDLJ, Been very fortunate with some great music in my films we Shot this song and Ankhiyan Milao Just a month before the release! #unforgettablememories [?] @madhuridixitnene #indrakumar #ashokthakeria #nadeemshravan #tips."

'Raja' directed and co-produced by Indra Kumar starred Sanjay Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. Paresh Rawal, Mukesh Khanna, Dalip Tahil, Rita Bhaduri and Himani Shivpuri also appeared in supporting roles in the flick. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports court sets November dates to hear Russian doping case

The Russian doping scandal will return to sports highest court in November when the nation faces a four-year ban of its flag, anthem and colors from Olympic Games and world championships. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday i...

Afghan official: Kabul mosque bombed, 1 dead, 3 wounded

A bomb exploded inside a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding three others, including the mosques prayer leader, an Afghan official said. Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, sai...

4155 Shramik Special trains ferried over 57 lakh migrants since May 1: Railways

The Railways has operated 4,155 Shramik Special trains ferrying more than 57 lakh passengers since May 1. These trains originated from various states. The top five states or union territories from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat...

IndiGo flies into Rs 871 cr quarterly loss on higher expenses

InterGlobe Aviation on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 870.8 crore in the three months ended March, as higher expenses and suspension of flight operations due to coronavirus pandemic took a toll. The parent of the countrys largest airline...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020