Left Menu
Development News Edition

Halle Berry urges her fans to help immigrant whose shop was destroyed in LA protests

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-06-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 11:55 IST
Halle Berry urges her fans to help immigrant whose shop was destroyed in LA protests

Hollywood star Halle Berry has urged her followers to help out an elderly immigrant who lost his store during the protests against police brutality in the US. Ned Harounian's clothing store was looted and burned down last week after protests erupted across Los Angeles over the custodial killing of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Berry encouraged her followers on Twitter to donate to Harounian's GoFundMe, which features updates from his son. "An immigrant business owner in his 80s had his Melrose store looted then burned, and his recently deceased wife’s jewellery stolen. "Things are crazy right now, but I hope we can all take a minute to help this man out!! Donate if you can," the Oscar winner posted on Twitter.

Harounian's son Ebbi, who set up the GoFundMe page, thanked the actor for her support. "Thank you for the support Halle Berry! It means so much having your support," he wrote on the page.

Ebbi had earlier detailed how his father's shop in the Melrose district was looted and burned down on May 30 as protests passed through the area. "81 year old immigrant father, Ned Harounian, still grieving the recent loss of his wife, who died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, lost his livelihood when his Melrose shop was violently robbed and burned to the ground. He immigrated to the the US, with his family, in 1985.

"For over 30 years he poured everything he had into his business and community. After the recent death of his wife, the store was not only his source of income, but also his safe haven. The LA Melrose community is family to him and he to them. He has been violated, ripped of his life’s work, support and community, devastating," Ebbi wrote. The GoFundMe page has so far raised over USD 47,000.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Toddler tests positive, shifted to COVID hospital along with mother

A woman was shifted to a COVID hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district after her one-year-old daughter tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. Six migrant workers and the girl who came from Tamil Na...

Prannoy fumes after being ignored for Arjuna award for second successive year

Livid at not being nominated for the Arjuna award for the second consecutive year, Indian shuttler H S Prannoy said players less accomplished than him have been recommended by the Badminton Association of India. The Badminton Association of...

Business brief

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said it has partnered with HDFC Bank for retail financing of its two-wheelers. Under this special tie-up, Bajaj Auto customers can now access HDFC Banks expertise and extensive network across India to avail hassle ...

Lufthansa vows company revamp as losses balloon

Lufthansa vowed to step up up restructuring measures after posting a first-quarter net loss of 2.1 billion euros 2.35 billion, days after agreeing on a state bail-out amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.The German carriers pledge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020