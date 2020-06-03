Left Menu
Lea Michele loses endorsement deal after 'Glee' co-star's allegations

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:44 IST
"Glee" star Lea Michele has been dropped by meal-kit company HelloFresh as its brand ambassador after former co-star on the show Samantha Ware accused the actor of making her time on the show's sixth season a "living hell". Ware said Michele made "traumatic microaggressions" on the hit series, which even made her reconsider her decision to join Hollywood.

In a statement issued on Twitter, HelloFresh said as the company doesn't accept any kind of racism, they have ended the contract with Michele, "effective immediately". "HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. "We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately," the company said responding to a concerned follower on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for HelloFresh confirmed to Variety they had terminated "the relationship" with Michele and a representative for the actor did not respond to the outlet's repeated request for comment. Ware's remarks were in response to Michele's Twitter post supporting the Black Lives Matter movement amid the protests over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody in Minnepolis.

Michele has posted sponsored images on her social media with HelloFresh, which has a roster of paid partnerships with actors and reality TV personalities with large Instagram followings. The actor has around 6.5 million followers on the photo-video sharing platform..

