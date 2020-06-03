Amy Grant has open heart surgery to fix heart condition

Amy Grant has open heart surgery to fix heart conditionPTI | Nashville | Updated: 04-06-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 23:46 IST
A publicist for Amy Grant says the contemporary Christian singer had open heart surgery on Wednesday to fix a heart condition she has had since birth
Doctors discovered Grant had a heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR) during a routine checkup
Grant, who is married to country singer Vince Gill, is six-time Grammy winner with well-known crossover pop hits like "Baby, Baby," "Every Heartbeat" and "That's What Love is For".
