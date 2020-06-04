IFTDA mourns demise of veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee

The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) on Thursday mourned the demise of veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee. IFTDA posted a picture of the 'Chameli Ki Shaadi' filmmaker on Twitter along with a condolence message.

"IFTDA mourns the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee. A Master of Humour who delved into social and moral issues through his films," tweeted IFTDA. "We pray to the almighty to bless his noble soul & give courage to his family to bear the irreplaceable loss," the tweet further read.

Chatterjee who is known for films like 'Choti Si Baat' and 'Rajnigandha' passed away earlier today following age-related ailments in Mumbai. Some of his best films include 'Chameli Ki Shaadi,' 'Manzil' and 'Baaton Baaton Mein.' (ANI)