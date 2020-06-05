Left Menu
Leonardo DiCaprio pledges to 'end disenfranchisement of Black America'

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Friday said that he is donating to different organisations working on equal rights.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 09:49 IST
Leonardo DiCaprio pledges to 'end disenfranchisement of Black America'
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Friday said that he is donating to different organizations working on equal rights. The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor took to social media to make the announcement about his donations and also urged others to join him.

"I commit to listening, learn, and take action. I am dedicated to ending the disenfranchisement of Black America," the Academy Award winner tweeted, "I will personally donate to the following organizations. Please join me in supporting @ColorOfChange, @fairfightaction, The @NAACP, & @eji_org," his tweet further read.

Leonardo joins a growing list of Hollywood celebrities who are donating to such organizations during the 'Black Lives Matter' protests in the country. Across the country, people have been protesting against police brutality, specifically against the black community.

On May 25, 46-year old George Floyd, an African-American man died in police custody after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for at least eight minutes. His death has sparked a series of protests across the US. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder by a Minnesota court. (ANI)

