Oprah Winfrey to host two-night town hall to address racism in America

Oprah Winfrey will host a two-night TV town hall to address the issue of racism in America in the wake of widespread protests since the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, at the hands of police officers.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:49 IST
Oprah Winfrey (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Oprah Winfrey will host a two-night TV town hall to address the issue of racism in America in the wake of widespread protests since the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, at the hands of police officers. The event 'Where Do We Go From Here' is scheduled to air on June 9 -10 in OWN and other Discovery's cable networks.

Winfrey will speak to several black activists, artists, and leaders about the pressing issue of racism and the current state of the country. "I've been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what's next and where we go from here," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Winfrey as saying regarding the death of Floyd on May 25.

"I thought it would be of both interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns, and comments into a national spotlight," Winfrey added. Meanwhile, OWN president Tina Perry said: "As a network dedicated to supporting and uplifting Black lives, OWN is committed to providing our community with important dialogue and helpful resources in this challenging time as we mourn the murder of George Floyd and ask ourselves how can we come together to create meaningful change. I am proud that our Discovery family has joined us to amplify this message in solidarity."

"There is no one like Oprah to bring us all together at this critical moment in our history to offer insights, perspective, and action," The Hollywood Reporter quoted David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery Inc as saying. The guests lined up for the town hall include Stacey Abrams, journalist Charles M. Blow, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, psychologist Jennifer Eberhardt, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, historian Ibram Kendi, actor David Oyelowo, Color of Change founder Rashad Robinson and NAACP national board member Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II. (ANI)

