‘Neerja’ director Ram Madhvani launches production banner

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani, best known for directing National Award-winning movie “Neerja”, on Friday launched his production company. Madhavani said under the banner he aims to tell interesting stories through short films, feature films and web shows. “Ram Madhvani Films has been established with the need of telling various stories through feature films, web shows, and short films. “We are looking forward to collaborating with versatile writers, showrunners, directors and producers, especially in the long format area. We intend to bring the best work forward and entertain the audience,” the filmmaker said in a statement. Madhvani's next project is Sushmita Sen-led web series “Aarya”. He is serving as the co-producer and co-director on the Hotstar Special series, which also features actor Chandrachud Singh.