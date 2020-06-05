Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:22 IST
Whoopi Goldberg voices Extinction Rebellion’s environmental short film

Veteran actor-comedienne Whoopi Goldberg has collaborated with environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion to voice an animated short “The Gigantic Change” for World Environment Day. The three-minute animated short film was launched on Friday on Extinction Rebellion’s various social media platform.

The film is set in 2050 and looks back on how people across the globe came together to save the Earth from the climate crisis. According to Variety, the short film is made in collaboration with Passion Pictures, the company behind the banned orangutan Christmas advert from Iceland.

George Lewin has co-directed the short with Nicola Jane Francis. Lewin said they always wanted Goldberg as the narrator of the short due to her “iconic voice”, but were surprised when she immediately accepted the offer. “She is outspoken on environmental issues and had the potential to inspire many of her followers to take action. So we sent the script to her agent, and she came back quickly saying ‘I’m in.’ We couldn’t believe it,” he said..

