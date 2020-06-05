Akshay Kumar only Indian to make it to Forbes highest paid celebrities list 2020

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is the only Indian to secure a spot in Forbes list of the world's highest paid celebrities of 2020 with pre-tax earnings of $48.5 million. Akshay is at the 52nd position in the list topped by reality TV star Kylie Jenner with $590 million. The magazine said Akshay's digital debut with Amazon's action-thriller series tentatively titled "The End", is estimated at $10 million. "I just wanted to earn around one crore rupees, that's it. But I'm a human being, and when I made my first, I thought, why can't I make 100 crore. To be honest, there was no stopping me," the actor told Forbes in a FaceTime interview. Akshay, who is currently awaiting the release of cop drama "Sooryavanshi", said with time, things changed.

"From screenplays and scripts to technology and the way of shooting and the audience, the zeroes in my check have changed. Everything has changed," he added. Rapper Kanye West, Kylie's brother-in-law, is on the second spot with his earning of $170 million. Tennis star Roger Federer was at number three with $106.3 million, while football giants Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were at fourth and fifth position with $105 million and $104 million, respectively. Others in the top 10 include actor Tyler Perry ($97 million), Brazilian footballer Neymar ($ 95.5 million), radio personality Howard Stern ($ 90 million), NBA star LeBron James ($ 88.2 million) and Hollywood's action star Dwayne Johnson ($ 87.5 million). In the yearly list, Akshay is ahead of Hollywood biggies such as Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Rihanna, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Smith, Sofia Vergara, Celine Dion, Adam Sandler, Jackie Chan, Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey and Angelina Jolie.