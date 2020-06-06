Left Menu
No way to make sense of what is senseless: Johnny Depp on George Floyd's killing

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-06-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 20:00 IST
Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp has spoken out against the custodial death of George Floyd in the US, terming his killing as "grotesque" and "senseless". Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video. The officer, Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

The 56-year-old actor took to social media to share a speech by his friend, rapper-activist Killer Mike about racism. "As the majority of American people, our global community and our extended family of humans helplessly watched a man die on television. I too was exposed to the atrocity of blatant barbarism, ruthless cruelty and unmitigated lack of humanity. A handcuffed man, pleading for his life lay prone with the full weight of a man sworn to defend the peace on his neck," Depp wrote.

The actor recalled how Floyd repeatedly pleaded for his life from the officer, as he addressed the larger issues of police brutality and systemic racism. "Justice, I desperately hope, will address the horror of Officer Chauvin's nonchalance and indifference to his participation in the agony, suffering and ultimately the murder of our fellow traveller George Floyd in a grotesque illustration of the abuse of power!" "There is no way to make sense of what is senseless. There is no way to restore a life that has been taken. Just as there is no way to un-break a heart that is broken," he added.

Depp said societal changes were overdue and it was about time that they finally happen. "What we can do is make a vow to ourselves that racism and the ignorance inherent in such judgmental ugliness that it gives birth to, is NO LONGER AN OPTION!!! THERE MUST BE A CHANGE!!! DEMAND IT!" he added.

