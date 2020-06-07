Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avatar 2: Get production & other updates during lockdown

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 07-06-2020 02:14 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 02:14 IST
Avatar 2: Get production & other updates during lockdown
Avatar franchise's official Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes photo, which provides us with the first look at returning characters played by Sigourney Weaver and Joel David Moore. Image Credit: Facebook / Avatar

Avatar 2 is unquestionably one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade. It has been over a decade since the sci-fi enthusiasts have been waiting for to hear positive news on it. Read more to get the latest updates on the imminent movie.

James Cameron's Avatar celebrated its ten-year anniversary on December 18. Looking ahead, there are many things planned for Avatar 2, including the returning of Stephen Lang's Colonel Miles Quaritch. Fans thought his character was killed at the completion of Avatar, the first movie. But now he will reprise his role as the primary villain or antagonist for the remaining movies.

All the upcoming sequels – Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 – have got new cast. The renowned Malaysian actress, Michelle Yeoh, who rose to fame for her intense role in Tomorrow Never Dies, joined James Cameron's much-awaited Avatar sequels as Dr. Karina Mogue. She will be seen playing the role of a scientist.

The title of Avatar 2 is 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' Avatar 3 is titled 'Avatar: The Seed Bearer.' Avatar 4 is titled 'Avatar: The Tulkun Rider' and Avatar 5 is titled 'Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.' BBC leaked these titles in November 2018.

However, the development of Avatar 2 had been summoned for a halt. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus at the global level, Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau confirmed all virtual production on the sequel has been halted.

James Cameron said that he is confident that he and his team would be able to get back to work relatively soon for Avatar 2, which will help them to meet the target release date. "On the bright side, New Zealand seems to have been very effective in controlling the virus and their goal is not mitigation, but eradication, which they believe that they can do with aggressive contact tracing and testing. So there's a very good chance that our shoot might be delayed a couple of months, but we can still do it. So that's good news," he said.

Avatar franchise's official Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes photo, which provides us with the first look at returning characters played by Sigourney Weaver and Joel David Moore. Fans expressed their gratitude to James Cameron and his team for sharing such a beautiful update. "Producer Jon Landau, Sigourney Weaver, and Joel David Moore revisited the Site 26 Shack to shoot scenes for the new films. Follow Jon on Instagram at "JonPLandau" for more sneak peeks!" the caption read.

Here're the names of cast of Avatar 2 – Sam Worthington, Duane Evans Jr, Zoe Saldana, Filip Geljo, CCH Pounder, Bailey Bass, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Bliss, Britain Dalton to name a few.

Avatar 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 17, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp's returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CR4ZY sweep EG to reach final in ESL One Birmingham - NA/SA

CR4ZY swept Evil Geniuses in the second round of the lower-bracket playoffs Saturday to advance to the Grand Final of the ESL One Birmingham North America and South America event. CR4ZY will square off against Quincy Crew in Sundays best-of...

Chhattisgarh will reopen religious places, parks from June 8

With relaxations in the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown and religious places across the country are gearing up to reopen on June 8, Chhattisgarh government also allowed the reopening of religious places for public in a regulated and...

France reports 31 more coronavirus deaths, total at 29,142

Frances coronavirus death toll rose by 31 on Saturday from the previous day to reach 29,142, the French government said in a website update.The French death toll is the fifth-largest in the world....

Three day long 'Jyeshta Abhishekam' concludes in Tirumala

As the annual Jyeshta Abhishekam festival ended on Saturday, the idols of Lord Balaji, Goddess Sridevi and Goddess Bhudevi adorned with goldern armour in Tirumala temple. The three-day festival is celebrated every year to protect idols from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020