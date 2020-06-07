Avatar 2: Get production & other updates during lockdown

Avatar 2 is unquestionably one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade. It has been over a decade since the sci-fi enthusiasts have been waiting for to hear positive news on it. Read more to get the latest updates on the imminent movie.

James Cameron's Avatar celebrated its ten-year anniversary on December 18. Looking ahead, there are many things planned for Avatar 2, including the returning of Stephen Lang's Colonel Miles Quaritch. Fans thought his character was killed at the completion of Avatar, the first movie. But now he will reprise his role as the primary villain or antagonist for the remaining movies.

All the upcoming sequels – Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 – have got new cast. The renowned Malaysian actress, Michelle Yeoh, who rose to fame for her intense role in Tomorrow Never Dies, joined James Cameron's much-awaited Avatar sequels as Dr. Karina Mogue. She will be seen playing the role of a scientist.

The title of Avatar 2 is 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' Avatar 3 is titled 'Avatar: The Seed Bearer.' Avatar 4 is titled 'Avatar: The Tulkun Rider' and Avatar 5 is titled 'Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.' BBC leaked these titles in November 2018.

However, the development of Avatar 2 had been summoned for a halt. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus at the global level, Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau confirmed all virtual production on the sequel has been halted.

James Cameron said that he is confident that he and his team would be able to get back to work relatively soon for Avatar 2, which will help them to meet the target release date. "On the bright side, New Zealand seems to have been very effective in controlling the virus and their goal is not mitigation, but eradication, which they believe that they can do with aggressive contact tracing and testing. So there's a very good chance that our shoot might be delayed a couple of months, but we can still do it. So that's good news," he said.

Avatar franchise's official Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes photo, which provides us with the first look at returning characters played by Sigourney Weaver and Joel David Moore. Fans expressed their gratitude to James Cameron and his team for sharing such a beautiful update. "Producer Jon Landau, Sigourney Weaver, and Joel David Moore revisited the Site 26 Shack to shoot scenes for the new films. Follow Jon on Instagram at "JonPLandau" for more sneak peeks!" the caption read.

Here're the names of cast of Avatar 2 – Sam Worthington, Duane Evans Jr, Zoe Saldana, Filip Geljo, CCH Pounder, Bailey Bass, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Bliss, Britain Dalton to name a few.

Avatar 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 17, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp's returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it