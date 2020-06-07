Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kangana Ranaut to direct 'Aparajitha Ayodhya', calls it a story of 'divinity'

After Manikarnika, actor Kangana Ranaut has now turned director for her ambitious project 'Aparajitha Ayodhya.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 15:12 IST
Kangana Ranaut to direct 'Aparajitha Ayodhya', calls it a story of 'divinity'
Actor Kangana Ranaut to direct 'Aparajitha Ayodhya'. Image Credit: ANI

After Manikarnika, actor Kangana Ranaut has now turned director for her ambitious project 'Aparajitha Ayodhya.' "The plan wasn't for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it," said the 'Queen' actor.

The upcoming movie, written by the 'Baahubali' scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, and bankrolled by her production house, revolves around the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case. "I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction. However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before," Ranaut said in a statement.

She noted: "My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it's best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically." The 33-year-old actor says that she is not 'nervous' about it.

"It does not make me nervous. It's tougher when you have to carry forward someone else's vision and find your own vision somewhere in it. In this case, I have worked on this film from scratch, and it's gratifying and simple once you have the clarity of thought," she said. The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor noted that her complete focus will be only as a filmmaker for the film.

Talking about the concept of the movie, she explained: "For me, it's not a controversial subject. I see it as a story of love, faith, and unity, and above everything, it's a story of divinity." In 2019, Kangana Ranaut, for the first time, co-directed the film 'Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi' in which she also played the lead. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Portuguese economy to shrink nearly 7% in 2020 due to coronavirus

Portugals tourism-dependent economy is expected to shrink by nearly 7 this year due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, the government said in its economic and financial stability programme published late on Saturday.A strong contra...

Scotland Yard chief urges restraint after violence at 'Black Lives Matter' protest in UK

Scotland Yard chief Cressida Dick on Sunday appealed for restraint after 14 Metropolitan Police officers were hurt in clashes in central London during a Black Lives Matter protest held over the custodial killing of African-American George F...

Emirates, Etihad extend temporary salary cuts to Sept

Gulf carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways are extending the period of reduced pay for their staff until September as they try to preserve cash during the global coronavirus pandemic.The aviation industry has been among the worst hit by the ...

U.S. senator Scott says China trying to sabotage vaccine development

The United States has evidence China is trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by Western countries, Republican senator Rick Scott said on Sunday. We have got to get this vaccine done. Unfortunately we have ev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020