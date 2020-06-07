Left Menu
Karan Johar raises awareness about child abuse: Have to do everything to protect children

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 15:54 IST

File photo

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday said child abuse in any form is "unacceptable" and one must do everything possible to preserve the innocence of children. Johar took to Twitter and shared a short film, uploaded by Union minister Smriti Irani, which highlights the ordeals of children who are at the receiving end of abuse. "As a parent, the well being of our children is our utmost priority. So to see scenarios like this play out is unbearable. Child abuse in any form is unacceptable and we have to do everything in our power to protect every child and preserve their innocence. "If you witness or suspect child abuse just dial 1098. It's our responsibility. #Childline #Spreadtheword," Johar, who welcomed twins Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017, wrote. With music by AR Rahman, the short film is executive produced by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. It has been directed and shot by Bhanupreet Kaur and Sarthak Johar. Irani tagged the makers of the film and said it's important to spread the message about child abuse. "You can stop child abuse by reaching out speaking up. Dial 1098 #childline. Tell your children they have a system that seeks to protect them, rescue them, rehabilitate them. Spread the word," she captioned the video on Instagram.

