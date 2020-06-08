Left Menu
Farhan congratulates father Javed Akhtar on Richard Dawkins Award: You deserve it

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:47 IST
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Monday congratulated his father, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar on becoming the first Indian recipient of the Richard Dawkins Award. Javed Akhtar was given the honour for critical thinking, holding religious dogma up to scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values. Taking to Twitter, Farhan Akhtar said he was proud of his father. "Congratulations Pa for being the first Indian to receive the Richard Dawkins Award for critical thinking and advancing humanist values. You absolutely and unequivocally deserve it. So, so proud," he wrote. Every year, the award recognises a distinguished individual from the field of science, scholarship, education, or entertainment, who publicly proclaims the values of secularism and rationalism and upholding scientific truth.

Farhan Akhtar's sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Sunday said she is "super excited" for her father on receiving the honour. "So my dad just won the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for critical thinking and humanist values. He is the only Indian to have done so. Previous recipients include Bill Maher, Stephen Fry, Ricky Gervais and Christopher Hitchens..." she wrote on Instagram.

British actor-comedian Ricky Gervais was named last year's honouree..

