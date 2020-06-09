Left Menu
Development News Edition

They are two completely different mediums: 'Artemis Fowl' star Josh Gad on book vs movie debate

Gad, the star of Disney blockbusters such as "Frozen" series and "Beauty and the Beast", currently features in filmmaker Kenneth Branagh's take on Irish author Eoin Colfer's magical fantasy book series "Artemis Fowl".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:48 IST
They are two completely different mediums: 'Artemis Fowl' star Josh Gad on book vs movie debate

Hollywood star Josh Gad says adapting books for the screen is a tricky business as filmmakers are required to toe the fine line between staying true to the source material while avoiding a word-for-word translation. Gad, the star of Disney blockbusters such as "Frozen" series and "Beauty and the Beast" , currently features in filmmaker Kenneth Branagh's take on Irish author Eoin Colfer's magical fantasy book series "Artemis Fowl". The 39-year-old actor said a filmmaker must find his own voice when adapting a book. "They require two different narrative structures. And while I think the book is an incredible and masterful form, if you just literally recreated moment by moment, then is it even necessary? "There are certain franchises like 'Lord of the Rings' that take their own liberties. Sometimes more sometimes less. 'Game of Thrones', same thing. So it's a fine line that yet you can't necessarily just do word-for-word," Gad said in an interview to international media, including PTI.

His favourite book-to-screen translations, Gad said, are Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" series that was based on Michael Crichton's 1990 novel, and Alfonso Cuaron's take on JK Rowling's third Harry Potter book, "The Prisoner of Azkaban" . "Books are very tricky to adapt. Some of my favourite books have been subsequently adapted into some of my favourite films, like 'Jurassic Park', which is very, very different than the book. "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban', which is a brilliant book but is very different from the incredible masterpiece that Alfonso Cuaron created. It wasn't slave-ish and didn't go scene by scene from the book." The actor, a Disney regular with "Frozen" series and the live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast" , praised both director Branagh and author Colfer for "Artemis Fowl". "I feel so incredibly proud of what Kenneth did with the film. I can safely tell any viewer of the movie that Eoin Colfer was on our set constantly, guiding us and advising us. It wasn't like this was done in a bubble. This was done with the author's permission and his partnership. We have an amazing movie that is an incredible companion to the 'Artemis Fowl' books," he added.

Gad stars in the movie alongside the likes of Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Colin Farrell, Nonso Anozie and Judi Dench. The film is set to debut on Disney+ Hotstar on June 12. The film is among the titles that are landing directly on streaming platforms, bypassing the traditional theatrical release window as movie halls remain closed everywhere. The other movies that have opted for streaming platforms include "The Lovebirds" , "Greyhound and "An American Pickle".

Asked about the filmmaker's decision to release the film directly on a streamer, Gad said one has to take into account the reality brought by the coronavirus pandemic. "Unfortunately, we find ourselves in an unprecedented moment where going to the theatre means potentially risking your health. That's a reality that I don't think any of us could have imagined. I do know that one day we're all going to be able to go to cinemas again, and I can't wait for that day," he said.

"Nobody is a bigger fan of the movie-going experience than me. I love sitting in a dark theatre with an audience and going on an emotional rollercoaster, sharing those laughs, sharing those gasps, all of it." Gad said the film's debut on a streaming platform will ensure the smooth running of the content cycle and at the same time, it will also distract the people from the "craziness" of the world. "Now more than ever we need an escape, we need entertainment. We need a chance to not think about the craziness that we're surrounded by. So knowing that I can sit in my house and watch a movie like 'Artemis Fowl' with my kids, makes me profoundly grateful," he said.

"Without it, we would run out of content pretty quickly that we could share as a family. I think that there's a healthy balance." Gad is fondly remembered for his voice performance as Olaf in the "Frozen" as well as his role as LeFou in "Beauty and the Beast" . In "Artemis Fowl", he plays Mulch Diggums, a giant dwarf who along with an elven officer (Lara) and a butler (Nonso) becomes an ally of the child prodigy Artemis Fowl II in his quest to save his father from mysterious evil forces.

"What resonated for me when I got the call from Ken (Brannah) to come and play this part was the brilliance of creation by Eoin Colfer. I went back to the source material to get a sense of who this guy was. But I've never read a character that was anywhere near resembling Mulch. "My character is a guy who literally feasts on the earth in order to dig his way into banks and break in to vaults. He's a guy who has a very unhealthy bowel cycle with everything he eats as he is infamously portrayed in the books. So he struck me as such an original character and I was drawn to that." PTI RB BK BK

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

North Korea cuts off all communication with South Korea

North Korea said it was cutting off all communication channels with South Korea on Tuesday, a move experts say could signal Pyongyang has grown frustrated that Seoul has failed to revive lucrative inter-Korean economic projects and persuade...

33 more COVID-19 cases in Assam

33 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,868, said state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.These cases were reported from Tinsukia 17, Jorhat 04, Barpeta 03, ...

States may apply for prior green nod for mines after identifying mineral blocks

The environment ministry has said state governments may apply as project proponents for mineral blocks with proven reserves, a move that would help reduce delays in production. At present, as many as 20 approvals, including environment clea...

Issue white paper on COVID-19 strategy in Gujarat: Congress

With COVID-19 cases mounting to 20,574 and the fatality count nearing 1,300 in Gujarat, the Congress on Tuesday asked the BJP government to issue a white paper on its strategy to tackle the situation. State Congress unit president Amit Chav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020