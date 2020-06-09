Left Menu
Bruce Campbell reveals title and director of new ‘Evil Dead’ movie

“Evil Dead” star Bruce Campbell has announced that Lee Cronin will write and direct the new feature, which is titled “Evil Dead Now”Cronin, who made his feature directorial debut last year with horror movie “The Hole in the Ground”, has been “hand-picked” by Sam Raimi, the director of the original trilogy.

“Evil Dead” star Bruce Campbell has announced that Lee Cronin will write and direct the new feature, which is titled “Evil Dead Now”

Cronin, who made his feature directorial debut last year with horror movie “The Hole in the Ground”, has been “hand-picked” by Sam Raimi, the director of the original trilogy. ''We're just getting off the phone with Lee Cronin, who is writing and directing the next 'Evil Dead'. It's called 'Evil Dead Now'. Sam handpicked Lee - he did a cool movie called 'The Hole In The Ground'. We're going to get that sucker out as soon as practical,” Campbell told Empire magazine. The 61-year-old actor, who had announced his retirement from his “Evil Dead” lead character Ash Williams in 2018, said the upcoming film will have new heroes. ''From this point forward, they kind of have to stand on their own. Which is fine. And liberating. You could have different heroes, different heroines in this case. This one's gonna be a little more dynamic. “We just want to keep the series current. And the mantra, really, is that our heroes and heroines are just regular people. That's what we're going to continue.'' The horror series started in 1981 with "Evil Dead" , which was one of the highest grossers of the year, it was followed by two sequels -- "Evil Dead II" (1987) and "Army of Darkness" (1992)

A 2013 reboot, directed by Fede Alvarez of "Don''t Breathe" fame, also enjoyed both critical and commercial success.

