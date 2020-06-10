Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anushka Sharma shares first look of Netflix film 'Bulbbul'

After the overwhelming response for her web series 'Paatal Lok', actor Anushka Sharma on Wednesday shared an intriguing first look of her next venture - 'Bulbbul.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 12:15 IST
Anushka Sharma shares first look of Netflix film 'Bulbbul'
The motion poster of upcoming Netflix film 'Bulbbul' (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After the overwhelming response for her web series 'Paatal Lok', actor Anushka Sharma on Wednesday shared an intriguing first look of her next venture - 'Bulbbul.' Bankrolled by the actor's production house, Clean Slate Films, the forthcoming movie will release on Netflix on June 24.

The 32-year-old star shared a brief clip of the film that has a girl with long hair prancing over trees on Twitter. "Here's your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery, and intrigue, coming soon on@NetflixIndia. Can't wait to share more!" the 'Sultan' actor tweeted.

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor made her production debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Paatal Lok,' the thriller show that started streaming on May 15. The gripping show has been inspired by the Indian realms of 'Paatal Lok', 'Swarga Lok', and 'Dharti Lok' and shows an interplay between them.

The show has received a positive response from many Bollywood stars as well as netizens. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

4 workers die in MP's Shajapur after well's wall collapses

Four workers died on Tuesday night in Shajapur after the wall of the well which they were constructing collapsed. Work is underway to recover their bodies. Financial aid will be provided to the kin of the deceased. Action will be taken agai...

Euro zone bond yields broadly flat; issuance continues

Demand for Euro zone government debt was little changed on Wednesday, after several governments launched syndicated bond sales on Tuesday and were met with strong demand.More supply was expected on Wednesday, with Germany re-opening a 30-ye...

Widespread face mask use could prevent second COVID-19 wave: study

Population-wide use of face masks combined with lockdowns could prevent further waves of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a modeling study. The findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society A, s...

Emirates airline redundancies continue for second day, sources say

Emirates laid off more pilots and cabin crew on Wednesday in the second day of redundancies at one of the worlds biggest long-haul airlines, three company sources said. An Emirates spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the airlines stateme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020