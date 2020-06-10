Left Menu
Sacred Games Season 3 to start with new plot, renewal updates, what latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:30 IST
Earlier, Sacred Games Season 3 was said to be released in September 2020. Image Credit: Facebook / Sacred Games

Sacred Games Season 3 is one of the highly anticipated Indian web television fans have been waiting for long. The ending of Season 2 with an astounding peak left fans crazy for a third season and they are passionately waiting to know the fallout of Sartaj Singh's (played by Saif Ali Khan) defusing of the atomic bomb.

Unfortunately, fans need to wait for Netflix to announce the release date of Sacred Games Season 3. The first season was released on June 28, 2018 and Season 2 on August 15, 2019. Thus, we can expect the third season to be released during the same time between June and September 2020. However, Netflix is totally tight-lipped on the restoration on Season 3.

Earlier, Sacred Games Season 3 was said to be released in September 2020. But we don't think there is any chance as the country's health condition is not good at all. The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic across India and other parts of the world has crippled the global entertainment industry and the production industry has almost come to a standstill.

Sacred Games Season 3 is likely to start with a new plot with similar cast and end in a beautiful manner. It will bring a new story from scratch. The actors like Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Jeetendra Joshi, Kubbra Sait, Rajshri Deshpande, Jatin Sarna to name a few are likely to reprise their roles.

If Sacred Games Season 3 gets green light from Netflix, fans can expect Saif Ali Khan, Ranvir Shorey and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Sartaj Singh, Shahid Khan and Ganesh Gaitonde respectively. The series can also see Kalki Koechlin and Harshita Gaur as Batya Abelman and Mary Mascarenas respectively.

Sacred Games Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web series.

