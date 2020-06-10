The Expendables 4: Did Salman Khan drop Sylvester Stallone’s proposal? Get other updates

Among several movies, The Expendables 4 is surely one of the most anticipated films of this decade. Six years will be completed in August since The Expendables 3 made a notable success in the box office. Now fans are passionately looking forward to the creation of the fourth movie.

The Expendables 4 is an expected movie among fans that is believed to have the presence of previous action heroes Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Antonio Banderas, Jet Li, Wesley Snipes, Arnold Schwarzenegger to name a few.

You will be surprised to know that Indian Bollywood action superstar Salman Khan was asked to be a part of The Expendables 4. Yes! Salman Khan was proposed by Sylvester Stallone to do an action film together. This was revealed by Sylvester Stallone by Twitter.

However, Salman Khan dropped the proposal of joining the cast of The Expendables 4 saying "I like to work in India a lot and I like to deliver dialogue in Hindi. Suddenly after Hindi dialogues for so many years if I say dialogues in English, it would look a bit weird. I'm very happy here. They (Hollywood) work extremely hard but we don't need to work that hard here."

In March 2014, Pierce Brosnan said that he had agreed with Avi Lerner to star in The Expendables 4 film, but added that he was not sure which one he would appear in, saying "I have no idea which one it would be, I just said, Yes." Sylvester Stallone revealed his first choice for the villain was Jack Nicholson. In an Instagram post last year, the septuagenarian actor posted one of his pictures from The Expendables franchise with a short description – All of those July 4th Fireworks got my mind going! The next adventure! Does it mean he has changed his decision and wants to get back to the franchise?

The Expendables 4 has long been in the pipeline and fans are wondering if it will ever arrive. The last three movies brought together some of the biggest stars in the action movie genre. Unfortunately, Sylvester Stallone would not be seen in The Expendables 4. The 73-year-old actor already announced his exit from the franchise.

The Expendables 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

