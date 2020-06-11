Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish team up for Scottish travel series at Starz

"Outlander" duo Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish have set up a Scottish travel docu-series at Starz network. The eight-episode series, titled "Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham", has been created by Heughan and McTavish and they also feature in it.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 14:29 IST
Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish team up for Scottish travel series at Starz

"Outlander" duo Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish have set up a Scottish travel docu-series at Starz network. The eight-episode series, titled "Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham" , has been created by Heughan and McTavish and they also feature in it. In a statement, the network described the unscripted series as a "celebration of Scottish history and culture". "Heughan and McTavish will take viewers along on their adventures, discovering the rich, complex heritage of their native country, meeting various local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination as the duo share their travels with the audience rather than simply guiding them," the network said.

Among the popular sites that the duo will be covering in their show is Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and major clan feud to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield, the site of a great battle and historic turning point, known well to fans of "Outlander". "The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while traveling through the heart of Scotland makes 'Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham' a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience,” said Christina Davis, President, Original Programming of Starz. "The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends," she added.

"Men in Kilts" is produced for Starz by Boardwalk Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Rugby-Four tribes go to war as professional rugby makes return

New Zealand fans starved of live sports will welcome the return of rugby union on Saturday following the coronavirus shutdown, as the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition kicks off and promises to be a war of attrition according to coaches and ...

FOREX-Yen, franc gain after Fed paints a gloomy picture

The Japanese yen and the Swiss franc gained on Thursday as expectations that the global economy will recover swiftly from the coronavirus pandemic took a beating after a U.S. central bank policy meeting. The Federal Reserve signaled it plan...

Apple removes podcast app Pocket Casts from China App Store after government pressure

Apple has removed Pocket Casts, the popular iOS and Android podcast client, from the App Store in China due to the government pressure.The Cyberspace Administration of China has determined that it can be used to access content deemed illega...

China condemns 'provocative' U.S. military flight over Taiwan

China on Thursday condemned the U.S. military for the provocative flight of one of its aircraft over Chinese-claimed Taiwan, saying the move infringed upon Chinas sovereignty and contravened international law. China considers democratically...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020