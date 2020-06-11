Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish team up for Scottish travel series at Starz

"Outlander" duo Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish have set up a Scottish travel docu-series at Starz network. The eight-episode series, titled "Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham" , has been created by Heughan and McTavish and they also feature in it. In a statement, the network described the unscripted series as a "celebration of Scottish history and culture". "Heughan and McTavish will take viewers along on their adventures, discovering the rich, complex heritage of their native country, meeting various local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination as the duo share their travels with the audience rather than simply guiding them," the network said.

Among the popular sites that the duo will be covering in their show is Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and major clan feud to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield, the site of a great battle and historic turning point, known well to fans of "Outlander". "The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while traveling through the heart of Scotland makes 'Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham' a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience,” said Christina Davis, President, Original Programming of Starz. "The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends," she added.

"Men in Kilts" is produced for Starz by Boardwalk Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television..