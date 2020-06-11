Bengali TV shoots start after long break

After a gap of 84 days, shooting for Bengali TV serials began in studios on Thursday with all stakeholders in the entertainment industry having resolved their differences a day earlier. Ironing out differences over the issue of COVID-19 medical insurance at the initiative of West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas, representatives of actors, technicians, producers of Bengali TV soaps and channel heads on Wednesday had arrived at a consensus to start Bengali TV shoots from June 11.

One of the producers said, shooting for five serials began at three studios since morning. The serials are 'Trinoyoni', 'Joy Baba Loknath', 'Chunni Panna', 'Durga Durgeshwari' and 'Prothome Kadambini'.

Shooting for the remaining episodes of 'Naksikantha', another popular Bengali soap, also began on Thursday, its producer Leena Gangopadhay said. "We are maintaining all safety protocols - from using sanitisers, checking temperature by thermal guns, not allowing crowding at sets, compulsory wearing of masks even by artistes on the floor except during shoots. Everything has passed off smoothly till now," Gangopadhay said.

A spokesperson of SVF Entertainment said, "Shooting for our serials began as scheduled and all safety protocols have been made as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) signed at a meeting." Actor Bhaswar Chatterjee shared a picture of his make-up conforming to social distancing norms with the make-up man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum general secretary Arindam Ganguly said, "Shooting resumed after over two-and-half months break today and the artistes turned up according to call time." Representatives from the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists' Forum were present at the meeting where a standard operating procedure (SOP) was signed by the participants after a two-hour long discussion on Wednesday.

"We have got definite assurance from the other side that processing of papers is on. And every artiste participating in the shooting will be covered from the first day," the forum's general secretary Arindam Ganguly had said. According to the SOP, issued after Wednesday's meeting, channels and producers will pay 50 per cent and 40 per cent respectively of the insurance premium, and the rest 10 per cent will be paid by the forum.

There were other mutually agreed decisions like not having artistes under 10 years of age and wearing masks on the floor except during shoots and securing a written undertaking from actors above 65 years. Talks among the stakeholders on Tuesday night had ended in a deadlock over the issue of Rs 25 lakh COVID-19 medical insurance for every artiste to be effective from the first day of shooting.

The state government had issued a notification on May 30, allowing shootings for serials, web series, and feature films from June 1 with the gathering of a maximum of 35 people. However, filming of reality shows is still not permitted..