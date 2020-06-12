Left Menu
Keira Knightley boards Ilene Chaiken’s ‘The Other Typist’ series adaptation

British actor Keira Knightley is set to star in the series adaptation of author Suzanne Rindell’s novel “The Other Typist”. According to Variety, Knightley was the one to bring the project to Searchlight and was previously planning to adapt the book as a feature film.

12-06-2020
British actor Keira Knightley is set to star in the series adaptation of author Suzanne Rindell’s novel “The Other Typist”. “The L Word” creator Ilene Chaiken is serving as the showrunner, producer and pilot writer on the series which is currently in development at Hulu.

The series is produced by Searchlight Television and 20th Century Fox Television. According to Variety, Knightley was the one to bring the project to Searchlight and was previously planning to adapt the book as a feature film. Rindell will produce the project alongside Chaiken, Knightley, and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Oly Obst.

“The Other Typist”, set in the 1920s New York City, is described as a “psycho-sexual suspense thriller that plays on themes of identity, class, obsession and misplaced desire.” The show will revolve around Rose, a prim and proper police department typist who gets pulled into the dark world of her glamorous new co-worker Odalie (Knightley). However, when a murder is committed, it becomes tough to find which of the two women was more "treacherous"..

