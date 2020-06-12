Kaitlyn Dever in negotiations to star in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ film adaptation

“Unbelievable” actor Kaitlyn Dever is in talks to join Universal’s feature film adaptation of Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hansen”. If the deal is locked, Dever will play Zoe, the love interest of the socially awkward lead character.

According to Deadline, Ben Platt, who played the title part in the stage musical, is reportedly expected to reprise the role on screen. Stephen Chbosky is on board to direct the movie, while Steve Levenson, who wrote the book for the Broadway musical, is penning the script.

The story revolves around Hansen, a high school student with social anxiety. He unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of his letters for their son’s suicide note. Tony-winning lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the music for the show, are on board as executive producers. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are also producing the film.