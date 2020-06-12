Left Menu
The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:38 IST
The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 has a huge possibility as the team determined not to leave the island without making at least one more historic breakthrough. Image Credit: Twitter / Curse of Oak Island

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 is likely to happen, or you can say, it will surely happen as plenty of things are left to be discovered. Most importantly, in Season 7, the viewers couldn't see the team discovering the over 200 years old Money Pit.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 is yet to get an official renewal from History Channel. Fans are already convinced that History will not cancel the show due to its high viewership ratings till Season 7. The team members were quite confident that they would be able to solve the centuries old mystery. But they failed to do so in Season 7.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 is expected to take long time to appear than the previous seasons due to Covid-19 pandemic that has severely affected the activities in almost all the sectors. The majority of the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time as the world's health condition is constantly dwindling with less ray of hope.

On the other hand, The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 has a huge possibility as the team determined not to leave the island without making at least one more historic breakthrough. This was revealed during the last phase of Season 7.

According to EconoTimes, there was an issue over the budget raised by Marty Lagina. He revealed with a pleasing note that everybody was willing to stay and work together. Thus, we can again be sure The Curse of Oak Island would not stop with Season 7 and Season 8 is set to be renewed.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will commence where Season 7 left off. This means the Martina brothers and their team will continue digging around the island. This will also include Samuel Ball's land where they found a tunnel. The team will concentrate on the property on Samuel Ball (1765 – 1846). This was also hinted in the synopsis of Season 7's episode 22. The team has already progressed a lot by procuring the permit to dig. Although they found an irregular tunnel underground but that needs further diggings to ensure where it could lead them.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 doesn't have an official release date. It is expected to be on History in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.

