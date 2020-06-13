Olivia Munn to topline sci-fi feature 'Replay'

Actor Olivia Munn will be playing the lead role in upcoming sci-fi movie "Replay". The film, which hails from Dark Castle Entertainment, will be written and directed by Jimmy Loweree, reported Variety.

Munn will essay the role of the wife of a man who has been kidnapped and murdered. Armed with illegal, bleeding-edge technology and a desperate plan, she must do everything in her power to change the past and save him. The 39-year-old actor, who acting credits include films like "X-Men: Apocalypse" and "The Predator" , will also produce the movie alongside Ethan Erwin and Hal Sadoff of Dark Castle Entertainment. Robert Bell of Dark Castle is co-producing.