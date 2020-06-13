Tiger Shroff shares throwback video to wish 'Rockstar' Disha Patani on birthday

Calling her 'Rockstar' while wishing actor Disha Patani on her 28th birthday, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff sent birthday wishes along with a never seen before throwback video to make the day special. The 'Baaghi 3' actor put out a video on Instagram wherein Disha is seen in a cafe, dancing to the tunes of Hip-Hop music. The video shows Disha and showing off her quirky moves and goofy expressions.

Along with the video, Tiger wrote in the caption, "3 waffles and 3 pancakes later ...happy birthday rockstar[?]." The birthday girl was quick to reply to the wish, and commented: "thank you, superstar."

Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff too wished the 'Malang' actor and shared an adorable selfie on Instagram. Ayesha wrote, "Happiest birthday Deeshu!" with flower and heart emojis.

Disha replied to her by commenting over the post. She wrote, "Thank you so much aunty," while Krishna Shroff, Tiger's sister, thought the picture was "cute." Om the work front, Disha will next be seen in Radhe, which features Salman Khan in the lead role. (ANI)