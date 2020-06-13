Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lillete Dubey to pen memoir

Commissioning editor of the book Ananya Borgohain adds that this book will be a "profound contribution to performing arts in our country". Actor and theatre veteran Lillete Dubey will come out with her memoir next year chronicling her journey of over four decades in films and television.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 17:58 IST
Lillete Dubey to pen memoir
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Actor and theatre veteran Lillete Dubey will come out with her memoir next year chronicling her journey of over four decades in films and television. HarperCollins India said it has acquired the world rights to Dubey's book, which has not been titled yet.

The book will be about her professional craft: theatre and cinema, but she will share some life-defining personal moments together with the experiences and anecdotes of working with an incredible array of talents and personalities. "This will be a memoir that explores my theatrical journey of over four decades and my experiences as an actor for the past 20 years in films and television, both national and international, that ran parallel to it," says Dubey.

Both these journeys were unusual choices at the time and both very different from the norm in a sense, she adds. "From the exuberant 1970s to this unimaginably altered, almost dystopian world that we have inherited after COVID-19, it is both the tracing of a professional life where passion ruled all, and the inextricable connection that it always had with my personal life, and how these two mirrored and informed each other." Dubey, 66, has worked in both Bollywood and Hollywood films and performed in numerous plays nationally and internationally. She is also a theatre director and the founder of The Primetime Theatre Company.

"Lillete Dubey's forthcoming memoir provides a deep look at the world of entertainment and its passionate and talented inhabitants, as it recounts a journey from a more innocent, exuberant world to the more intrusive, dystopian one we now inhabit," says Krishan Chopra, publisher, HarperCollins India. Commissioning editor of the book Ananya Borgohain adds that this book will be a "profound contribution to performing arts in our country".

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

One Piece Chapter 982 updates: Raw scans reveal what you can see on Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

5-yr-old raped by neighbour in UP's Bahraich

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in the village under the Khairaghat Police Station limits on Friday night, they said.The girl was sleeping along w...

China to offer tests, ventilators to Africa

African leaders say China will ensure the supply of 30 million testing kits and 10,000 ventilators each month for the African continent as the coronavirus pandemic accelerates there. A statement by the South African presidents office says t...

Right-wing and and anti-racism protesters scuffle in Britain

Anti-racism protesters rallied around Britain on Saturday, with scuffles breaking out in London where counter-demonstrators also came out to protect monuments targeted for their links to colonial history. Statues of historical figures inclu...

19 coronavirus patients died in Punjab since June 1; Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana worst hit

Nineteen coronavirus patients have succumbed to the infection in Punjab since June 1 while Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar remain among the worst affected districts in the state, according to the available data. Nine of the 19 fatalities t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020