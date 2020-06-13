Lillete Dubey to pen memoir

Actor and theatre veteran Lillete Dubey will come out with her memoir next year chronicling her journey of over four decades in films and television. HarperCollins India said it has acquired the world rights to Dubey's book, which has not been titled yet.

The book will be about her professional craft: theatre and cinema, but she will share some life-defining personal moments together with the experiences and anecdotes of working with an incredible array of talents and personalities. "This will be a memoir that explores my theatrical journey of over four decades and my experiences as an actor for the past 20 years in films and television, both national and international, that ran parallel to it," says Dubey.

Both these journeys were unusual choices at the time and both very different from the norm in a sense, she adds. "From the exuberant 1970s to this unimaginably altered, almost dystopian world that we have inherited after COVID-19, it is both the tracing of a professional life where passion ruled all, and the inextricable connection that it always had with my personal life, and how these two mirrored and informed each other." Dubey, 66, has worked in both Bollywood and Hollywood films and performed in numerous plays nationally and internationally. She is also a theatre director and the founder of The Primetime Theatre Company.

"Lillete Dubey's forthcoming memoir provides a deep look at the world of entertainment and its passionate and talented inhabitants, as it recounts a journey from a more innocent, exuberant world to the more intrusive, dystopian one we now inhabit," says Krishan Chopra, publisher, HarperCollins India. Commissioning editor of the book Ananya Borgohain adds that this book will be a "profound contribution to performing arts in our country".