David Fincher's 'Mank' feels like a 1930s movie, says producer Eric Roth

Producer Eric Roth says filmmaker David Fincher's upcoming movie "Mank" will come across as a "black-and-white 1930s movie" to the viewers. "Mank" features Oscar winner Gary Oldman as screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, the writer of Orson Welles' 1941 cinematic masterpiece "Citizen Kane" .

The Netflix movie centres around the Mankiewicz as he wrote "Citizen Kane" and the problems that arose during it. Roth, who is producing the film alongside Fincher, Cean Chaffin, and Douglas Urbanski, briefly talked about the much-awaited movie during a discussion on “Pardon My Take”, reported IndieWire.

"It’s an incredible piece. He did a black-and-white ’30s movie. It looks like a ’30s movie and feels like one," Roth said. The movie is based on a script by Fincher's father, Jack, who had written the draft before his death in 2003.

It will also feature "The Souvenir" star Tom Burke as Welles, Amanda Seyfried as actress Marion Davies, Lily Collins as Mankiewicz’s secretary Rita Alexander and Tuppence Middleton as Herman’s wife Sara Mankiewicz. "Mank" is expected to premiere on Netflix in October.