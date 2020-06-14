'Little Britain' creators apologise for offensive blackface characters

Left Menu
PTI | London | Updated: 14-06-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 14:33 IST
Days after Netflix and BBC removed comedy series "Little Britain" from their platforms after the show came under fire over the use of blackface in some of its sketches, show creators David Walliams and Matt Lucas have expressed regrets over portraying those characters in their series. The development comes as media companies reappraise content in the wake of protests over police brutality and systemic racism after the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota last month. The creators simultaneously shared statements on social media on Saturday over the usage of blackface, a type of makeup used by a non-black performer in an attempt to play a person of colour.

"Matt & I have both spoken publicly in recent years of our regret that we played characters of other races. Once again we want to make it clear that it was wrong & we are very sorry (sic)" Walliams tweeted. Echoing similar sentiments, Lucas reiterated his regret over some of the jokes that featured in "Little Britain" .

"David and I have both spoken publicly in recent years of our regret that we played characters of other races. Once again, we want to make it clear that it was wrong and we are very sorry," Lucas wrote. "Little Britain" , which ran on BBC Three from 2003 to 2007, faced a lot of criticism for its portrayal of blacks and Asians by white men, with characters including a Caribbean woman called Desiree and a mail-order bride named Ting Tong.

Meanwhile, Netflix has also removed Walliams and Lucas' another series "Come Fly With Me" , which also featured blackface. Recently, popular host Jimmy Fallon also apologised for the infamous clip from his "Saturday Night Live!" days resurfaced on social media where he is seen impersonating comedian Chris Rock using blackface..

