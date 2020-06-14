'Left me shocked and speechless,' Akshay Kumar mourns demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Akshay Kumar has expressed grief over the demise of the versatile actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on Sunday. He was 34. The 'Kesari' actor took to Twitter and expressed how much the news has left him "shocked and speechless."

"I remember watching Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I'd enjoyed the film and wish I'd been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family," he added. The actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed.

However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police. Further investigation is underway. Sushant Singh Rajput, who rose to fame with the 2008 television series 'Pavitra Rishta,' made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che' in 2013.

One widely loved actor for his simplicity and humble nature, the actor gave hit movies to the entertainment industry, including MS Dhoni's biopic, where he played the cricketer on screen. The star was last seen in Nitish Tiwari's 'Chhichhore.' (ANI)