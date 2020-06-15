Left Menu
Development News Edition

Never met him but deeply pained, says Dharmendra on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Monday mourned the untimely death of versatile star Sushant Singh Rajput and extended condolences to the family of the late actor.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-06-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 12:07 IST
Never met him but deeply pained, says Dharmendra on Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Sushant Singh Rajput (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Monday mourned the untimely death of versatile star Sushant Singh Rajput and extended condolences to the family of the late actor. The 84-year-old star put out a picture of the late actor on Twitter and penned a note, mournig the death of 34-year-old actor.

He tweeted, "Pyaare Sushant, naa film dekhi na kabhi mila tum se ....par tere achaanak chale jaane se bada sadma laga !!! " (Dear Sushant, I have never seen your film or ever met you .... But I am extremely shocked on your sudden departure)." "This beautiful beloved " show business " is very cruel. I can imagine your unbearable pain. I share the pain of your loving family and friends," Sr Deol's tweet further read.

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly killed himself at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said. The untimely death of the versatile actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike.

Scores of actors including Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and many others took it online to share their grief and sorrow with the untimely demise of the young actor. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Sun Pharma, Hikma ink exclusive pact for plaque psoriasis drug for MENA region

Drug major Sun Pharma on Monday said it has entered into an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals for plaque psoriasis medicine, Ilumya, for the Middle East and North Africa MENA region. One of the compan...

Infrastructure projects to be fast-tracked under new law

The Government has today announced 11 infrastructure projects that will be fast-tracked under a new law to help rebuild the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.The specific projects are listed in the COVID-19 Recovery Fast-track Bill that w...

Dutch drink offenders to get teetotal tag to keep them dry

People in the Netherlands convicted of crimes related to alcohol abuse will have to wear a special ankle bracelet to monitor their drinking habits once the government has passed the necessary legislation.The Dutch justice ministry has said ...

Australia 'disheartened' by death sentence in China

Australia on Sunday described as deeply disheartening a death sentence China imposed on an Australian man accused of drug smuggling, and the trade minister said it shouldnt be linked to ongoing friction over trade and the pandemic. Karm Gil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020