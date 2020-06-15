Left Menu
Prison Break: Dominic Purcell throws another soft hint on Season 6

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-06-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 20:45 IST
Prison Break: Dominic Purcell throws another soft hint on Season 6
On June 13, Dominic Purcell took to Instagram to provide a soft hint on Prison Break Season 6. Image Credit: Instagram / Dominic Purcell

It has been around three years since Season 5 of Prison Break dropped its finale. Now Season 6 is a highly anticipated Fox television series. The good sign is that the actors of Prison Break continue to encourage fans and assure that the sixth season will hit the small screens in future.

The year 2020 has so far brought some inspiring updates on the making of Prison Break Season 6 and fans are living with a hope that they might get back Paul Scheuring-created series. Fox may have been silent on it for a long time but the actors never forget to fuel the inspirations of fans who have been looking forward to the sixth season for a long time.

Is Prison Break Season 6 in the process of making? The production is yet to be resumed. The Covid-19 pandemic has badly damaged the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Maximum entertainment projects have either been halted or postponed for indefinite time for the sake of controlling the spread of coronavirus.

On June 13, Dominic Purcell took to Instagram to provide a soft hint on Prison Break Season 6. He has simply written tagging Amaury Nolasco, "@amaurynolasco my brah. Check his new show. #hightown @starz ... stoked for ya brother. Playin an intimate? #stretch. Let's 6." Many fans are wondering that Dominic Purcell tried to hint Prison Break Season 6 by ending his post with 'Let's 6'.

On May 15 this year, Dominic Purcell took to Instagram for giving a hint on the making of Prison Break Season 6. He wrote that Amaury Nolasco is the only one who knows what's going on with the sixth season. He actually posted a clip with a title, "@amaurynolasco is the only one that knows what's going with #prisonbreak6. Hit him up."

Dominic Purcell always takes the initiative in fuelling fans' urge for Season 6. He recently posted a small clip over Instagram with #prisonbreak6. He has also used the word 'patience', which means he suggested the series lovers hold patience and (patiently) wait for Prison Break Season 6.

On May 3, Sarah Wayne Callies (who played the role of Sara Tancredi in Prison Break) wished her fans 'Happy Sunday' by uploading a beautiful photograph of her character Sara, Michael Scofield (played by Wentworth Miller) and their newborn. The snap shows the couple holding their baby.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

