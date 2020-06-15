Mumbai Police will probe 'depression' angle too: Anil Deshmukh on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Citing media reports claiming that late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput suffered from clinical depression due to professional rivalry, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that Mumbai Police will also probe this angle. Deshmukh took to Twitter and said that though post-mortem report has confirmed that Sushant committed suicide, the depression angle too will be probed.

"While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too," tweeted Deshmukh. Rajput had allegedly killed himself by hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, police said.

The provisional post mortem report of Rajput has revealed that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe. The young actor's last rites were performed earlier today at Mumbai's Vile Parle amid heavy downpours. (ANI)