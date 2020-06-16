Attack on Titan Season 4 possible release in 2020, news characters to make beautiful ending

The return of Attack on Titan Season 4 is undeniably a good news for the anime enthusiasts. It is likely to be premiered by the end of this year. Since its arrival was confirmed by a teaser in June last year, the anime enthusiasts are ardently waiting to know what they can see in the upcoming season.

The anime aficionados are disappointed after knowing that Attack on Titan Season 4 will mark end to the series. In other words, it will surely say goodbye in exciting way(s). But currently it is not possible to predict as the showrunners are totally silent on the plot. However, according to some reliable sources, the fourth or last season will see some new characters, which will make the series' ending beautifully.

As we all know the fourth season was already renewed in mid-2019, many fans are expecting its developmental progress in 2020. It was possible but the outbreak of coronavirus has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. The spreading of virus is yet not controlled, thus, fans need to hold patience for it.

As Attack on Titan Season 4 is going to end the series, it will continue where Season 3 ended and focus on everything that left behind. It will show the viewers the battle of Levi and his squad outside the wall to attack titans and protect their town. There are still some events of the Paradise Islands that are going to get covered in season four through the Survey corps' viewpoints.

Marley will be returning to Attack on Titan Season 4. The lead cast of all the previous seasons will be back in Season 4. Yuki Kaji will reprise his role as Eren. We still do not know which actors have been added for the last season but altogether it is going to beautiful and memorable.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. In the previous season, we got to see the exploration of Eren's fabled basement by unveiling the truth of the world about the Titans and the unknown history.

The release date for Attack on Titan Season 4 is yet to be confirmed but it is likely to be released during the ending phase of 2020. The last season could also be divided into two blocks consisting of 12 episodes for each.

