"We want to make India superpower," says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the BJP wants to make India a superpower by mainitaining good relations with everyone. He further said that PM Modi has pledged that India will be Viksit by 2047.

While addressing a rally in Lucknow, Rajnath Singh said,"We want to build a new India...PM Modi has pledged that India will be Viksit by 2047...We want to make India a world superpower...We want to become a world superpower not to attack or occupy but to maintain good relations with everyone..." "From 2004 to 2014, when the Congress government was ruling, the country was in the 11th position in terms of economy," he said while addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Lauding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "But today, India has jumped to the 5th position globally. Not only this, global financial firms are claiming that in 2027, India will become world's third largest economy." "India is growing at a fast pace. Many parties said that they wanted to form a government to reduce poverty but no government could do it. Today, the IMF and Niti Ayog have said that, under the leadership of the Modi government, we have attained the desired results," he said.

He further highlighted that Modi Ji must become Prime Minister again. "We must go ahead with this resolution. All the voters need to cast their votes. We want to build a new Bharat. To attain this, Modi Ji must be chosen again. We want to make India a superpower, not to attack any country but to build good relations with everybody," he added. "Earlier when we used to go to countries outside and used to say something at the international platforms, nobody used to take us seriously, people used to say that even though we are biggest nation in terms of population, but this is a country of poor people...now the whole world listen to us on international platforms...Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, even Manmohan Singh had said that they would remove poverty from India but they couldn't. After PM Modi came to power, magic has happened...NITI Aayog says so...," he added.

Notably, Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases until June 1 and the counting of votes in all seats is scheduled for June 4. The polling in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the most members to the Lower House, at 80, is being held in all seven phases of the parliamentary elections. Voting in 16 seats was completed in the first two phases.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP took a lion's share of the electoral spoils, winning 62 out of 80 seats in the state, with 2 more won by ally Apna Dal (S). Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP had to settle for just five. The Congress was reduced to just a lone seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)