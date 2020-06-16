One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Garou’s human-monster character in focus

If you are an anime lover, you should be waiting for the updates on One Punch Man Season 3. It may not have an official release date, but the anime enthusiasts do not stop predicting what they can see in the third season.

Currently, there is no hope on the production development for One Punch Man Season 3. The one and only reason is coronavirus pandemic across the world. The situation is so terrible that the productions in the entertainment industry are not able to resume. The financial loss is unfathomable.

Officials did not disclose the renewal of One Punch Man Season 3. There has been no discussion even on its cancellation. However, the anime enthusiasts should not feel distressed as there was a gap of almost four years between the first and second seasons. This indicates that we need to wait for some extra time to get a confirmation on the making of third season.

Fans are dying to know the cast for One Punch Man Season 3. Here is the cast list –

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

The plot for the third season will show a number of heroes moving into the hideout of Monsters and the anime enthusiasts will be highly glad to see some fantastic fights in the upcoming season. Garou will be seen moving into this association of critters.

Although Saitama will be seen as a protagonist in One Punch Man Season 3, still the arc will give Garou more screen time. His other side apart from his known human-monster character will be brought in front of the viewers. It is also possible that his human side gets revealed in Season 3.

One Punch Man Season 3 may not have an official release date, but it is expected to be premiered in the first season of 2021 or the latter portion of this year. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.