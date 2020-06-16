Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tyler Perry offers to pay for funeral of Rayshard Brooks

Director-producer Tyler Perry has offered to pay for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, the African American man who was killed by a white police officer in Atlanta over the weekend. Attorney L Chris Stewart, who represents Brooks' family, said Perry came forward in these difficult times. "We want to thank and acknowledge Tyler Perry, who we spoke with, who will be taking care of the funeral for the family.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 17:51 IST
Tyler Perry offers to pay for funeral of Rayshard Brooks
Director-producer Tyler Perry (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Director-producer Tyler Perry has offered to pay for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, the African American man who was killed by a white police officer in Atlanta over the weekend. The 27-year-old Brooks, a father of four, was shot fatally late Friday after running away from an altercation with officers outside a Wendy's restaurant that was captured on multiple cameras. Attorney L Chris Stewart, who represents Brooks' family, said Perry came forward in these difficult times.

"We want to thank and acknowledge Tyler Perry, who we spoke with, who will be taking care of the funeral for the family. It's support like that and it's people who are actually in this community that love the community, that want healing and families like this to never have to go through something like this to step forward," Stewart said at a conference as reported by Deadline. Perry himself has yet to acknowledge the offer, but the multi-hyphenate personality tweeted a photo of Martin Luther King with the late civil rights champion's quote, "I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear." The killing of Brooks led to mass protests in the capital of Georgia and elsewhere, including the burning of the fast-food restaurant. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned over the weekend, and Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot Brooks, has been fired. The Black Lives Matter protests saw a resurgence after the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, by Minneapolis Police last month.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Hollywood restarts movie production with Jurassic World Dominion and AvatarUniversal Studios said on Monday it expects to resume production in early July on Jurassic World Dominio...

Cloud Kitchen platform Hoi Foods raises pre-series A funding

Gurugram Haryana India, June 16 ANINewsVoir Hoi Foods, which operates several cloud kitchens, has raised USD 2 million in its pre-Series A funding round. This round of funding was led by 1Crowd fund as a follow up round, which also saw part...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. No details yet on Trumps Germany pullout, NATO chief saysNATO is seeking details on U.S. President Donald Trumps decision to cut U.S. troops numbers in Germany, NATO Secretary-General Jen...

Delhi govt allows 37 more liquor shops to reopen in shopping malls

The Delhi government has allowed 37 liquor shops located in shopping malls to reopen and asked them to take adequate measures to ensure social distancing at their outlets. An official said no liquor shops have been allowed by the excise dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020