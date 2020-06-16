My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

The return of My Hero Academia Season 5 is undeniably a good news for the anime enthusiasts. It must be on the top of your of famous anime series if you're an anime lover. Season 4 left the viewers with much more to look forward.

The production of My Hero Academia Season 5 is badly affected with the outbreak of coronavirus across the world. The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated the global entertainment industry and almost brought it to a standstill. The loss only in the entertainment industry worldwide is unfathomable. Unless, the world, mainly Japan recovers from the pandemic situation, we can't expect developmental updates on Season 5 of My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia Season 5 will have most of the characters as same as they were in Season 4. If sources are to be believed, the same story will continue further. Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Izuku Midoriya, Clifford Chapin, Kenya Lida, Chaco Muranaka, Justin briner, Luci Christian to name a few are the names of some characters to be back in the fifth season.

My Hero Academia Season 4 premiered on October 12, 2019. The first half of the fourth season consisting of 25 episodes ended on April 4, 2020. The next half's release date is yet to be announced. Thus, Season 5 will take some extra time than expected.

Albeit there is no much discussion on My Hero Academia Season 5's production development, fans still continue to discuss what they can see in it. In terms of plot, Deku will get the Black whip and Fumikage with his black fallen angel, who gives him the ability to fly. There will also reappearance of Hitori sims from the Sports arc, Hitori is by far one of the most compelling underdog rival Deku has, Gizmo Blaze noted.

Thanks to Weekly Shōnen Jump, which jumped to Twitter on April 2 to proclaim that My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed. This is a big gift to the anime aficionados during the pandemic situation when the world is badly combatting to get rid of coronavirus.

Currently, My Hero Academia Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But we can expect it anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdicourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

