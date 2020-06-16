Left Menu
Vicky Kaushal prays for peace and prosperity of all as film fraternity mourns loss of another star

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:45 IST
Actor Vicky Kaushal at Golden Temple (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As the film fraternity mourns the loss of four of its brightest stars - Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Wajid Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajput- actor Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday prayed for peace and prosperity of all. Kaushal posted a picture of himself where he is seen bowing down as he stands in front of the holiest Sikh shrine - Golden Temple.

He complimented the post with a short prayer where he wished for peace and happiness of all including the ones who passed away. "Jo hai... jo chale gaye, saareyaan nu sukh shaanti bakshyo. (I pray for peace and prosperity of all...those who are alive..those who passed away)," he wrote.

Besides the loss of the artists of Indian cinema, the world is mourning the loss of lives caused due to the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

