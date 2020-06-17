Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rebel Wilson flaunts weight loss progress after declaring 2020 'year of health'

Australian actor Rebel Wilson is flaunting her weight loss progress.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 09:11 IST
Rebel Wilson flaunts weight loss progress after declaring 2020 'year of health'
Rebel Wilson (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Australian actor Rebel Wilson is flaunting her weight loss progress. According to Fox News, earlier this year the 40-year-old actor deemed 2020 'the year of health' as she began her weight-loss journey.

In May, Wilson shared that her fitness goal is to slim down to 75 kg, that is about 165 lbs. , by the end of the year. Now, the 'Isn't It Romantic' star is turning heads with a handful of pics from a recent night out, showing off her figure.

Wilson put out a post on Instagram wherein she shared two photos of herself in a silky, knee-length dress with a deep v-neck. With a thin gold belt completing the ensemble. In the caption, the 'Cats' star stated that she's in Australia to promote her new Amazon original show, 'LOL: Last One Laughing.'

A few hours later, Wilson shared a few more photos in the same outfit, but this time posing with a pal of hers. In the first photo, the pair stood together and smiled at the camera, while the second featured the friends mid-laugh. In the background of the pictures, the Sydney Opera House was visible.

Wilson, on Monday, appeared on the Australian morning show 'Sunrise' where she spoke about her fitness routine while social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She told the outlet (via news.com.au), "I've been doing a lot of working out, which was hard with the coronavirus restrictions because I had to go out to the park and just lie on the dirt doing my sit-ups.

"Now it's getting cold in the mornings so I'm glad the gyms are reopening," she added. Last month, Wilson shared her weight-loss goal and urged her fans to keep at their own goals, promising, "It will be worth it."

She wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself in sweats, "Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way." The actor went on to explain that in addition to slimming down, she's also "working hard" to push one of her films into production. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Fisher see grounds for optimism in Australian game

Influential ACT Brumbies forwards coach Laurie Fisher sees grounds for optimism for Australian rugby over the next couple of years under the leadership of new Wallabies boss Dave Rennie. Australian rugby has endured a miserable few years si...

Hansi Flick hails Bayern Munich's 'enormous quality' after club clinches 8th successive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is beaming with joy after his side clinched their eighth successive Bundesliga title, saying that the lads possess enormous quality. Bayern Munich registered a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen here on Wednesday t...

Petrol price hiked by 55 paise/litre, diesel by 60 paise; 11th straight day of increase

Petrol price on Wednesday was hiked by 55 paise per litre and diesel by 60 paise a litre, marking the 11th consecutive day of increase in rates that now totals to Rs 6.02 for petrol and Rs 6.4 for diesel. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to ...

Animal lovers oppose use of elephants for pulling chariots at Puri's Rath Yatra

Animal lovers have urged the Odisha government not to use elephants for pulling chariots at the Rath Yatra festival in Puri, which is scheduled to be held on June 23 in the absence of devotees due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Orissa High C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020