Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elon Musk, Grimes' legal name for son revealed in birth certificate

The official legal name of Canadian singer Grimes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's newborn son has been revealed.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 09:20 IST
Elon Musk, Grimes' legal name for son revealed in birth certificate
Elon Musk, Grimes (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The official legal name of Canadian singer Grimes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's newborn son has been revealed. According to Fox News, the couple left fans stunned last month when they announced they chose to name their first child together X AE A-12. The unique moniker went viral, leading fans to question how it would be pronounced and if it was legal.

Thanks to the unveiling of the little one's birth certificate per TMZ, Grimes and Musk's name is officially on record in the state of California as X AE A-XII Musk. Lately, the couple has kept fans updated about the status of their son's name with fans through social media.

Grimes, in late May, admitted that the couple made a change to their child's name, given that it reportedly wouldn't be accepted legally in the state of California because it included the number 12. "X AE A-Xii," Grimes responded to a fan at the time, confirming that the number was replaced with roman numerals instead.

One of her followers responded, "Nice! Just removed the numbers to conform to California law." To which Grimes wrote, "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh."

The 32-year-old singer also shared the name is pronounced "Ex - Eye." Also, in an interview with Bloomberg, the 'Oblivion' singer revealed she already has nicknamed their new bundle of joy 'Little X.'

Previously, family law attorney David Glass told People magazine that while the original name was technically legal, California only accepts the use of the 26 letters in the English alphabet for baby names. According to the outlet, the new mom previously took to Twitter and explained the X represents 'the unknown variable' and 'AE, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence).'

She also shared that part of the name is a tribute to the CIA's Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane, which has 'no weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.' As for the 'A,' it represents 'Archangel,' which is her 'favourite song' and the number '12' represented the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat. On May 4, Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, and the Musk welcomed their son.

X is Grimes' first child while the 48-year-old tech entrepreneur reportedly has five sons from a previous marriage. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Fisher see grounds for optimism in Australian game

Influential ACT Brumbies forwards coach Laurie Fisher sees grounds for optimism for Australian rugby over the next couple of years under the leadership of new Wallabies boss Dave Rennie. Australian rugby has endured a miserable few years si...

Hansi Flick hails Bayern Munich's 'enormous quality' after club clinches 8th successive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is beaming with joy after his side clinched their eighth successive Bundesliga title, saying that the lads possess enormous quality. Bayern Munich registered a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen here on Wednesday t...

Petrol price hiked by 55 paise/litre, diesel by 60 paise; 11th straight day of increase

Petrol price on Wednesday was hiked by 55 paise per litre and diesel by 60 paise a litre, marking the 11th consecutive day of increase in rates that now totals to Rs 6.02 for petrol and Rs 6.4 for diesel. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to ...

Animal lovers oppose use of elephants for pulling chariots at Puri's Rath Yatra

Animal lovers have urged the Odisha government not to use elephants for pulling chariots at the Rath Yatra festival in Puri, which is scheduled to be held on June 23 in the absence of devotees due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Orissa High C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020